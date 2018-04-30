Melton bowlers crown champions of 2017/18

Have your say

Up-and-coming young bowler Izzy Pymm was among the winners as Melton Indoor Bowls Club held its annual end-of-season presentation evening.

The talented junior, who was a Junior Sportswoman finalist at the 2017 Melton Times Sports Awards, received her trophy from new club president Pat Wright.

Talented junior Izzy Pymm receives the ladies' trophy from new president Pat Wright EMN-180430-181504002

Chris Rodgers picked up six prizes, while our disability sportsperson finalist Colin Wagstaff also featured after finishing runner-up in the men’s novice singles to Barry Pelos.

Melton IBC’s junior club leader Erica Warrington announced the junior prizes on the night, while league manager Chuck Kershaw announced the league winners and competition secretary Mick Rawle announced the competition prizes.

Outgoing club president Paul Noone gave out the prizes, aided by Pat.

Winners (Men’s) – Singles: C. Rodgers; r-up: J. Robinson. Pairs: L. Gillett/J. Robinson; r-up: E. Giblett/L. Parnell. Triples C. Rodgers/D. Welch/J. Butcher; r-up: L. Parnell/E. Giblett/B. Giblett. Fours: C. Rodgers/D. Welch/ T. Warrener/J. Butcher; r-up: W. Reid/M. Williams/G. Sandford/F. Thorpe. O60s Singles: J. Robinson; r-up: B. Boag. O60s Pairs: B. Boag/I. White; r-up: G. Kidney/P. White.

(Ladies) – Singles: E. Radford; r-up: E. Warrington. Pairs M. Vye/S. Dixon; r-up: E. Radford/J. McConnell. Triples: C. Orridge/S. Lemon/E. Radford; r-up: G. Marshall/E. Warrington/R. James. Fours: S. Dixon/S. Evans/T. Harris/M. Vye; r-up: C. Orridge/R. James/S. Lemon/E. Radford. Two-Wood Pairs: S Lemon/G. Marshall; r-up: E. Warrington/R. James. Two-Wood Triples: C. Orridge/S. Lemon/E. Radford; r-up; G. Marshall/E. Warrington/R. James. Open O65 Singles: P. Wells; r-up: B. Rippin.

(Mixed) – Pairs: S. Dixon/C. Rodgers; r-up: R. James/C. James. Fours S. Dixon/M. Vye/D. Welch/C. Rodgers; r-up: G Marshall/S Lemon/R Lemon/J. Butcher. Fred Cox Trophy: S. Dixon/C. Rodgers/D. Welch; r-up: E. Warrington/P. Warrington/M. Warrington.

(Novice) – Men’s Singles: B. Pelos; r-up: C. Wagstaff. Men’s Pairs: B. Pelos/G. Marlow; r-up: M. Smith/M. Wade. Ladies’ Singles: I. Pymm; r-up: P. Wells. Ladies’ Pairs: D. Jaggers/P. Wells; r-up: C. Rawle/J. Kipling. Mixed Pairs: P. Bailey/D. Jaggers; r-up: C. Wagstaff/S. Groves. Open Triples: D. North/B. Pelos/G. Marlow; r-up: D. Armstrong/E. Faulconbridge/P. Wright.

Australian Pairs: L. Parnell/J. Robinson; r-up: M Warrington/A. Warrington. Under 25s Pairs: J. Butcher/E. Giblett; r-up: B. Giblett/P. Warrington.

n Melton Indoor Bowls Club is offering free taster sessions at 4pm on Tuesdays, and 4pm and 7pm on Wednesdays. Coaches will be available.

To arrange a time, or for more details, call Peter Bailey on 07547 777258.