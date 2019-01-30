Melton bowler reaches national last 16

Ethan Giblett had his first taste of the big stage last weekend when he competed at the EIBA National Indoor Bowls Championships finals.

Giblett, part of a crop of up-and-coming talent at Melton Indoor Bowls Club, reached the last 16 of the Under 25s singles after being crowned area champion.

He defeated four opponents without dropping a set, including clubmate Paul Warrington, on his way to winning the title and qualifying for the nationals, held at City of Ely Bowls Club.

Giblett’s challenge fell at the first hurdle on Saturday, defeated by Norfolk club’s Tom Segolo by one-and-a-half sets to a half, but he will be hungry for more.