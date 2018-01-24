Melton bowler Chris Rodgers moves into semi-finals

Melton bowler Chris Rodgers is two wins away from a return to the national finals after coming through his latest test in the area qualifiers last week.

Having edged out his Melton Indoor Bowls Club team-mate Les Gillett in the previous round, Rodgers swept aside Leicester’s Andy Evans 21-5 in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles.

The win set up an area semi-final with Chris Moore (Barwell) in the coming weeks.

Rodgers is also through to the semi-finals of the pairs competition where he could face a Melton pair skipped by Jordan Butcher who goes up against Martyn Allsopp and partner, of Leicester, in the quarter-finals.

The EIBA National Indoor Bowls Championship finals take place at Melton Indoor Bowls Club once again from Friday, March 23 to Saturday, March 31.