Meltobn bowler bows out in area semi-finals

There will be no home representation at the EIBA National Indoor Bowls Finals at Melton next month after Chris Rodgers’ run in the men’s singles qualifiers finally came to an end.

The Melton bowler had looked in good nick on route to the area semi-finals, including a tight victory over his clubmate Les Gillett, and a comprehensive 21-5 defeat of Leicester’s Andy Evans in the quarter-finals.

In the last four, Rodgers came up against in-form Barwell bowler Carl Moore who had dropped just 18 shots in four matches on his way to the semi-finals.

Moore was given his biggest test by Rodgers before coming through 21-16.

The EIBA national finals take place at Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club from Friday, March 23 until Saturday, March 31.

The Leicester Road-based club will also host the English Short Mat Finals for the second year running from April 12 to 15.