Melron Mowbray Tennis Club juniors help raise £1k for courts restoration

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s junior section turned out in force last weekend to help the club’s drive to restore their ailing courts.

A total of 50 youngsters took part in a sponsored Serve and Rally exercise, with seniors supplying the rallying partners for the juniors who all did brilliantly to raise the club’s fundraising tally.

With a cake stall and refreshments, as well the juniors look to have added another £1,000 to the fund.

Head coach Di Burdett was delighted with the turnout with several more youngsters still to do their sessions because of unavailability last weekend.

“The youngsters really tried their hardest at both serving and rallying and we cannot ask for any better than that,” she said.

“A huge thanks also must go to our senior members who were kept on their toes by the consistency of the juniors of all ages for the two-hour session.

Just like their senior counterparts, the juniors will soon be starting out their Summer League season with teams performing at 8s and under, 9s and Under, 10s and under, 12s and under, 14s and under, and 16s and under.