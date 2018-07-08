Medals galore for Asfordby tae kwon-do students

Asfordby tae kwon-do students excelled on the county stage recently and returned with a hatful of medals.
The inter-club competition attracted 19 clubs from around Leicestershire, with Asfordby and its sister school Sileby finishing third overall, with most of their students winning multiple medals.
Millie-Mae Harris was also given a special extra trophy as best overall performance of the 280 competitors after claiming five medals, while clubmate Mia Newton earned four medals including two golds.
Results:
Mitchel Power – bronze individual sparring; Dylan Newton – bronze team patterns; Logan Newton – gold individual sparring; Molly Corbett – gold patterns, gold sparring; Mia Newton – gold sparring, silver special technique, gold team sparring, bronze team patterns; Ewan Templeton – bronze sparring; Maddie Templeton – silver sparring, silver team patterns, silver team sparring; Haley Curtis – gold sparring, silver team patterns, Alex Curtis – silver team patterns; Neve Flavill – silver patterns, bronze team patterns; Elliot Isherwood – bronze team patterns; Caitlin Banks – gold patterns, bronze team patterns; Isaac Banks – gold team sparring, silver team patterns; Hayden Ward – bronze sparring, Poppy Salisbury – silver patterns, gold team sparring, bronze sparring, Jonah Walker – gold sparring; Aidan Beech – gold sparring; Harley Walker, Billy Wright, Millie-Mae Harris – silver team patterns, bronze team sparring, bronze sparring, silver patterns, silver special technique.
* For more information about the East Midlands Schools of Tae Kwon-do, visit eastmidlands-taekwondo.co.uk or find them on Facebook