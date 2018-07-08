Medals galore for Asfordby tae kwon-do students

Have your say

Asfordby tae kwon-do students excelled on the county stage recently and returned with a hatful of medals.

The inter-club competition attracted 19 clubs from around Leicestershire, with Asfordby and its sister school Sileby finishing third overall, with most of their students winning multiple medals.

Instructor Stuart Davison with top performer Millie-Mae Harris EMN-180507-153855002

Millie-Mae Harris was also given a special extra trophy as best overall performance of the 280 competitors after claiming five medals, while clubmate Mia Newton earned four medals including two golds.

Results:

Mitchel Power – bronze individual sparring; Dylan Newton – bronze team patterns; Logan Newton – gold individual sparring; Molly Corbett – gold patterns, gold sparring; Mia Newton – gold sparring, silver special technique, gold team sparring, bronze team patterns; Ewan Templeton – bronze sparring; Maddie Templeton – silver sparring, silver team patterns, silver team sparring; Haley Curtis – gold sparring, silver team patterns, Alex Curtis – silver team patterns; Neve Flavill – silver patterns, bronze team patterns; Elliot Isherwood – bronze team patterns; Caitlin Banks – gold patterns, bronze team patterns; Isaac Banks – gold team sparring, silver team patterns; Hayden Ward – bronze sparring, Poppy Salisbury – silver patterns, gold team sparring, bronze sparring, Jonah Walker – gold sparring; Aidan Beech – gold sparring; Harley Walker, Billy Wright, Millie-Mae Harris – silver team patterns, bronze team sparring, bronze sparring, silver patterns, silver special technique.

* For more information about the East Midlands Schools of Tae Kwon-do, visit eastmidlands-taekwondo.co.uk or find them on Facebook