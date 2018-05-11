Market Rasen Golf Club: Duke tops qualifiers

Have your say

A field of 81 Market Rasen Golf Club men got out their winter woollies and braved the return of cold, windy weather to compete in the RPS Jones Cup medal.

Unsurprisingly, there were only two scores better than nett par 71 and the Competition Standard Scratch settled at 72.

First out in the morning, new member Jamie Thorpe ground out a round of 78 to take the best gross prize.

In nett scoring, Andy Osbourne led for most of the day with a splendid nett 68, but eventually finished second when Dean Wilkinson posted an excellent 65 late in the afternoon. Dean shaved 2.6 off his handicap and moves into category three.

Dave King and Trevor Lowe secured third and fourth places from Steve Forbes after a countback off nett 71.

* Running alongside the Jones Cup, members could also opt to enter the PGA Lombard Trophy Qualifier.

Dave King was highest-placed and will accompany Market Rasen’s PGA teaching professional, Dan Clarke, to the regional finals of the pro-am event at Enville Golf Club, Stourbridge, on June 22.

* After a long winter of coaching from PGA pro Dan Clarke and junior section organiser Grant Hinchliffe, nine young golfers took to the course to compete for the Parkinson Plate.

Tom Weeks was the outright winner of the stableford competition with a magnificent 42 points and deservedly shaved two shots off his handicap to move into category four.

Runner-up was regular Tom Carter who carved out a steady 38 points.

* By contrast, over the glorious bank holiday weekend, two more competitions were held.

A field of 60 members, all aged 50 or over, competed in a medal round to secure the eight places in the knockout finals for the Ellmore Cup.

Mick Duke took the best nett prize after carding a superb, long-awaited 65, ahead of fellow qualifiers Steve Hewish (67), Dave Bunting (68), Mark Briggs (69), Mark Hunter (70), finance director Colin Law (70), new member Jeremy Law (70) and Pete Langford (71).

Both Dave Bunting and Mick Duke shaved a shot off their handicaps.

* The following day, Market Rasen hosted the first of its two annual mixed open greensome stableford competitions which attracted a field of 52 pairs from far and wide.

With the course in top condition, and the green-speed improving all the time, the home teams were at a distinct advantage, and only Paul and Elaine Barker (Cleethorpes GC) managed to infiltrate the prizes.

A steady round of 38 points placed them third on countback from Rasen ladies’ and men’s captains Jenny Holborn and Ian Ribey.

Home members Rob Crowe and Gill Fussey won the day with 40 points, one ahead of past captain Guy Hardcastle and ladies’ vice-captain Mel Gregory who took second place thanks to an improbable two on the par four second hole.

Steve Hewish and Tilly Lawrence teed off in the last group and claimed fifth place with 37 points.