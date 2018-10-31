Magnificent seven for Asfordby students

Have your say

There was a family success story as a village martial arts club toasted a landmark day of black belt passes.

Seven students from the Asfordby and Sileby tae kwon do clubs have been successful at black belt grading, including three members of the same family.

The Curtis family of black belts - dad Paul, Alex, Hayley and mum Ellie EMN-181031-121639002

Mum Ellie and daughter Hayley Curtis have both achieved first-degree status, while son Alex Curtis has become a second-degree black belt.

Dad Paul is already a second-degree black belt.

Clubmates James Frangleton and Aidan Beech also achieved first-degree status, while Brianna Marment-Payne and Matthew Pywell added to the club’s list of second-degree black belts.

Instructor Stuart Davison said: “This is a great achievement for the students and the club.”