Libby shares tennis court with world champion

Libby Duncan rubbed shoulders with international tennis stars after being selected to join the ball crew for the NEC World Wheelchair Masters Finals.

The John Ferneley College Year 10 pupil was selected by the Tennis Foundation and had to undergo training from the Lawn Tennis Association at Loughborough University in the run-up to the event.

All of the ball crew had to do three long days, and on Friday she didn’t come off court until 9.40pm as every match went to three sets.

Libby, who trains at Grantham Tennis Club, enjoyed being on court for matches involving British players Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who went on to play each other in an all-British world final, as well as Andy Lapthorne and Lucy Shuker.

She has also enjoyed more success of her own on court with new mixed doubles partner Rob Start.

Together they have won all of their matches and currently top the winter league table.

Libby said: “I had a fantastic time and wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.

“This has been the perfect end to an amazing year of tennis.”