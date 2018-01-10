Lakeview Fishery: Bamford and Breakwell through to winter final

Mick Beckhurst and Shaun Butler were the latest match winners in Lake View Fishery’s Winter Series.

Beckhurst landed 65lb 6oz from canal peg 15 to claim victory at last Wednesday’s qualifier, while Butler took just two ounces less from peg 11 on the marina pool to take the Saturday spoils, both finishing well clear of the pack.

But having already earned their places at the Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter final in March, their spots went to Luke Bamford and David Breakwell.

Bamford finished runner-up on Wednesday with 37lb 8oz from peg 13, while fourth place was good enough for Breakwell to qualify in Saturday, catching 25lb 12oz from peg one.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Qualifier (Match 33): 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 65lb 6oz (canal peg 15), 2 Luke Bamford 37lb 8oz (canal 13), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 12lb 8oz (canal 17), 4 James Fowkes 9lb 12oz (canal 24), 5 Doug Jackson 9lb 5oz (canal 4).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Qualifier (Match 34): 1. Shaun Butler 65lb 4oz (marina peg 11), 2 Chris Hale 39lb 12oz (marina 12), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 34lb 5oz (marina 14), 4 David Breakwell (Marukyu) 25lb 12oz (marina 1), 5 Steve Haywood (MIDDY) 16lb 12oz (marina 21).