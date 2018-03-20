Lake View: Taylor defies snow storm to win Summer Series final place

Have your say

Pete Taylor braved the fierce winter blasts at Lake View on Saturday to book his place in the Middy Adrenaline Spring/Summer final.

Taylor topped a hardy 12-man field to win with 94lb 4oz, caught from peg 10 on canal.

Brian Greenbury also qualified after winning match three of the series last Wednesday, catching 76lb 4oz from peg six on river.

Andy Searle took top weight on stream with 62lb from peg three.

Results -

Middy Adrenaline Spring/Summer Qualifier match three: 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 76lb 4oz (river peg 6), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 62lb 1oz (stream 3), 3 David Breakwell(Marukyu) 38lb 5oz (stream 9), 4 Roger Parnell (LVS) 35lb 4oz (river 9), 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) 33lb 8oz (river 3).

Middy Adrenaline Spring/Summer Qualifier match four: 1 Pete Taylor (Marukyu) 94lb 4oz (canal peg 10), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 71lb (canal 12), 3 Brian Nicholls (LVS) 65lb (canal 17), 4 Chris Hale, 61lb 1oz (canal 14), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 48lb 12oz (canal 20).