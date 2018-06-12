Lake View: Smith tops strong field to book final spot

Matt Smith became the latest to each the Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series final after topping Saturday’s qualifier at Lake View Fishery.

In a healthy 27-strong field, Smith and Sean Huggins both went past the 100lb mark, with the Leicestershire angler coming out on top with a haul of 118lb from peg 13 on canal.

Steve Haywood dominated the Sunday open at Lake View EMN-181206-194029002

Huggins, nearby on peg five, was just five pounds back, while third-placed Ken Daws took top weight from marina, finishing just three pounds shy of three figures.

Bob Greenbury topped an 18-man field on Wednesday with 53lb in the tightest of qualifying matches.

He finished just a pound clear of Andy Searle with Bronson Arme just a few ounces further adrift in third as the top six were separated by less than five pounds.

But the Sunday Open match attracted the biggest entry of the week with three lakes employed for the 33 anglers.

Canal dominated proceedings and accounted for all of the top six weights on the day, and eight of the top 10.

Steve Haywood dominated from lucky peg 13 to win with just shy of 131lb, while runner-up Jimmy Fowkes also topped the 100lb mark from canal 7, and Huggins completed a good weekend with third place.

The top weight from elsewhere came from Carl Herick (73lb 1oz) who took seventh place from peg 11 on stream.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 53lb 1oz (stream peg 9), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 52lb 1oz (river 18), 3 Bronson Arme (Marukyu) 51lb 13oz (stream 3), 4 Steve Nattrass (LVS) 49lb 1oz (river 1), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 48lb 13oz (river 12).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Matt Smith 118lb 14oz (canal peg 13), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 113lb 7oz (canal 5), 3 Ken Daws (LVS) 97lb 1oz (marina 12), 4 Chris Hale (LVS) 85lb 13oz (canal 9), 5 Tom Pringle 83lb 1oz (canal 22).

Sunday Open: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 130lb 13oz (canal peg 13), 2 Jimmy Fowkes (Drennan) 109lb 12oz (canal 7), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 94lb (canal 27), 4 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 89lb 13oz (canal 15), 5 Tom Pringle 83lb 4oz (canal 29).