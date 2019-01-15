Lake View: Shaun strikes gold at qualifier

Shaun Butler enjoyed a red letter day at Lake View last Wednesday when he sealed a match win, a place in a grand final and a cash bonus.

Butler finished well clear of the pack in the Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter qualifying match with a winning weight of 75lb 12oz, caught from the golden peg four on river which earned him a £60 bonus.

Aaron Morton took the week's other qualifying spot at Lake View

He was more than 30lb clear of closest challenger Brian Greenbury who won the stream lake with 43lb from peg one.

Butler will be joined in the March 2 final by Aaron Morton who finished third at Saturday’s qualifier with 45lb 12oz from lagoon peg seven.

The match spoils went to Pete Exton with 56lb from lagoon peg 25, while Matt Smith took top weight on marina, and fourth place overall, with 43lb 5oz, from peg 14.

* It was a close-run thing in the Sunday Open match where Sean Huggins took 39lb 8oz, to pip runner-up Daz Sly by just three ounces.