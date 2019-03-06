Lake View Fishwry: Checkley wins autumn/winter grand final

Ben Checkley walked away with the top £1,000 prize as Lake View Fishery hosted the Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Grand Final.

A field of 53 qualifiers fished the match, using four lakes – canal, river, stream, serpent and marina.

John Shellard was the bridesmaid on Saturday, but returned to Lake View to win the Sunday Open EMN-190603-170912002

The top four weights were shared around the lakes, with Checkley taking the day’s top overall bag of 83lb 4oz from peg one on river, using hard pellet to the point of the island in 3ft of water before switching to maggots short late on.

It was enough to finish almost 10 pounds clear of nearest challenger John Shellard who finished with 74lb 13oz from canal peg eight.

“I was hopeful of a good draw and peg one on river was a great draw,” Checkley said.

“I still had to do the business, and I had a steady day’s fishing, catching on and off all day.

Paul Edwards completed the top three in the autumn/winter grand final EMN-190603-170849002

“I’m absolutely buzzing. Well done to all the other lads in the frame and to Lakeview for a great series.”

Steve Haywood topped the overall aggregate weight, caught over the duration of the series, with 838lb to take a £350 prize.

Final prizewinners – 1 Ben Checkley 83lb 4oz (river peg 1) £1,000; 2 John Shellard (Drennan) 74lb 13oz (canal 8), £250, 3 Paul Edwards 69lb 13oz (stream 15) £200, 4 David Breakwell (Bennets) 64lb 9oz (marina 1) £150, 5 Phil Morris 58lb 4oz (river 20) £125, 6 Dave Harper (LVS) 57lb 1oz (canal 14) £100, 7 Ian Kent (Spotted Fin) 56lb 13oz (river 18) £90.

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Weight League Totals - 1 Steve Haywood 838lb 9oz (£350), 2 Bob Greenbury 775lb 13oz (£300), 3 Brian Greenbury 754lb 13oz (£250), 4 Andy Searle 723lb 9oz (£225), 5 Sean Huggins 572lb 5oz (£200), 6 Mark Bower 544lb 2oz (£175), 7 Mick Beckhurst 533lb 7oz (£150), 8 Jimmy Aley 526lb 10oz (£140), 9 Steve Nattrass 445lb 12oz (£130), 10 Chris Hale 427lb 10oz (£120), 11 Pete Exton 411lb 5oz, 12 Dave White 392lb 6oz, 13 Daz Sly 389lb 14oz, 14 Bob Murray 377lb 3oz, 15 Stu Dalby 335lb 14oz.

Sunday Open Match (top five) – 1 John Shellard (Drennan) 39lb 8oz (canal peg 15), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 39lb 5oz (canal 3), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 32lb 8oz (canal 22), 4 Dave Smith (LVS) 28lb 8oz (canal 30), 5 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentmen) 28lb 4oz (canal 7).