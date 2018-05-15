Lake View Fishery: Weights soar in summer series qualifiers

Neil Barlow and Bob Murray made it through to the two-day Middy Adrenaline Summer Series Final in September after coming through qualifying at Lake View last week.

Third place was enough for Barlow to progress after he was edged out on a day of huge weights last Wednesday.

Bob Murray EMN-180515-185202002

The top five all landed more than 130lb of catches with Barlow’s 137lb bettered only by Doug Jackson and winner Steve Haywood who finished just three ounces short of 150lb.

Bob Murray finished second in Saturday’s qualifier behind the in-form Ken Daws who topped the scales at 115lb, 10 pounds ahead of his nearest rival.

Weights were down on river lake for Sunday Open as Chris Hale won through with 58lb.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier Match 18: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 147lb 4oz (canal peg 20), 2 Doug Jackson (LVS) 138lb (lagoon 10), 3 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 137lb 8oz (canal 15), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 134lb 10oz (canal 30), 5 Dave Smith (LVS) 131lb 9oz (lagoon 4).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier Match 19: 1 Ken Daws (LVS) 115lb 15oz (lagoon peg 11), 2 Bob Murray (Net Busters) 105lb 13oz (canal 3), 3 Doug Jackson (LVS) 98lb 13oz (canal 30), 4 Steve Natttrass (LVS) 96lb 1oz (canal 20), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 95lb 1oz (canal 5).

Sunday Open: 1 Chris Hale (LVS) 58lb 4oz (river peg 1), 2 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 52lb 10oz (river 2), 3 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 49lb 8oz (river 4), 4 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 45lb 5oz (river 17), 5 Keith Daws (LVS) 43lb 12oz (river 20).