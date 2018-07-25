Lake View Fishery: Two wins for record-breaker Haywood

Steve Haywood enjoyed a perfect week at Lake View Fishery, clinching two match wins, a lake record and even a golden peg bonus.

The week began with victory at last Wednesday’s summer series qualifier, finishing more than 15 pounds clear of the rest with an impressive 143lb total haul from peg 30 on canal.

Tony Blackwell is through to September's two-day final EMN-180724-192232002

But the real fireworks began after drawing the same peg for the weekly Sunday Open.

Designated the golden peg, the Middy angler stormed to his second win with a huge lake record of 216lb 1oz, which netted him £160 in bonus winnings.

Sean Huggins had to settle for second place with a haul of 146lb - a weight usually more than good enough to win - as the top four all reached three figures.

Michael Elliot won Saturday’s qualifier with 132lb from lagoon’s peg 25, while peg 30 on canal once again proved profitable for runner-up Stu Dalby who took top weight on the lake with 107lb to take the £100 golden peg bonus.

Qualifier Tony Ryan EMN-180724-192030002

But the two qualifying spots for September’s Summer Series final went to Tony Blackwell who finished third on Saturday, just 11 ounces behind Dalby, and Tony Ryan who was 10th last Wednesday with 85lb 13oz from peg five on lagoon.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (match 38): 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 143lb 12oz (canal peg 30), 2 Dave White (LVS) 128lb 9oz (lagoon 8), 3 Dave Smith (LVS) 116lb 8oz (canal 12), 4 Ken Daws (LVS) 113lb 8oz (canal 26), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 106lb (lagoon 25).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (match 39): 1 Michael Elliott (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentman) 132lb (lagoon peg 25), 2 Stu Dalby (Coopers Tackle) 107lb 13oz (canal 30 – golden peg), 3 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 107lb 2oz (canal 18), 4 Ken Daws (LVS) 93lb 2oz (lagoon 19), 5 Danny Higgins (Dynamite Baits/Matrix/Tentman) 92lb 1oz (canal 24).

Sunday Open: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 216lb 1oz (canal 30 - golden peg), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 146lb 8oz (canal 3), 3 Tony Cahill 121lb 9oz (lagoon 4), 4 Chris Hale (LVS) 120lb (lagoon 10), 5 Dave White (LVS) 99lb 12oz (canal 13).