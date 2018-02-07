Lake View Fishery: Tough going at winter series qualifiers

Have your say

Continuing tough conditions kept the weights down at Lake View Fishery for last week’s winter series qualifiers.

Only four anglers weighed in last Wednesday, and with the top three all through to the March 3 final, just 1lb was enough to send fourth-placed Malcolm Millward through to join them.

Roger Marlow took the top match weight of the week at Lake View in winning the veterans match last Wednesday EMN-180702-092031002

Bob Dyer won the match with 37lb, edging out Andy Searle and Sean Huggins in a close-fought top three.

It was a similar tale on Saturday with only seven anglers managing a catch from the marina lake.

Third-placed Gary Cox went through to the final with a total of 14lb 5oz, with David Breakwell a clear winner with just shy of 40lb.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Qualifier Match 41: 1 Bob Dyer (Maver) 37lb 8oz (lagoon peg 5), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 31lb 10oz (lagoon 10), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 29lb 8oz (lagoon 14), 4 Malcolm Milward 1lb (lagoon 19), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) DNW (lagoon 24).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Qualifier Match 42: 1 David Breakwell (Marukyu) 39lb 12oz (marina peg 2), 2 Shaun Butler 17lb 5oz (marina 11), 3 Gary Cox 14lb 5oz (marina 14), 4 Steve Natrass 11lb 8oz (marina 5), 5 Andy Searle (LVS) 10lb 12oz (marina 25).

Wednesday Vets match: 1 Roger Marlow (Drennan) 55lb 12oz (stream peg 18), 2 Cliff Adcock 26lb 8oz (stream 20), 3 Martin Quilter 25lb 8oz (river 3), 4 Roger Holmes 20lb (river 20), 5 Chris Shore 13lb 12oz (river 1).