Lake View Fishery: Sly sneaks final spot as Haywood wins again

Steve Haywood and Daz Sly enjoyed the best of a tough week for weights as they slugged it out at Lake View Fishery on Saturday.

Haywood won the Autumn/Winter series match with 69lb 13oz from marina peg 17, but having already booked his place in the March final, the qualifying spot went to Sly who topped the lagoon weights with 60lb for second overall.

Mick Haywood won Saturday's qualifying match EMN-181127-162443002

Mark Morris took the week’s second qualifying place with just 18lb at Wednesday’s testing match which was won by Mick Beckhurst with 48lb.

He finished well clear of runner-up Pete Exton who, in turn, pipped Morris by just four ounces.

Weights were even lower at the Sunday Open as just four anglers caught.

Beckhurst had to settle for second place this time as Andy Searle won with 22lb.

Andy Searle won a quiet Sunday Open EMN-181127-162500002

Latest results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 23: 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 48lb 14oz (canal peg 15), 2 Pete Exton (LVS) 18lb 8oz (canal 13), 3 Mark Morris 18lb 4oz (canal 17), 4 Tom Pringle (Coopers Tackle) 16lb 8oz (canal 23), 5 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 13lb (canal 27).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 24: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 69lb 13oz (marina peg 17), 2 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 60lb 4oz (lagoon 20), 3 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 45lb 8oz (marina 14), 4 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 37lb 5oz (marina 23), 5 Tom Newton 29lb 5oz (marina 12).

Sunday Open: 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 22lb 8oz (serpent peg 23), 2 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 16lb 12oz (serpent 9), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 10lb 12oz (serpent 20), 4 John Baker (LVS) 3lb (serpent 17), 5 Pete Exton DNW (serpent 2).