Lake View Fishery: Qualifier breaks lake record with huge 198lb haul

Have your say

Records tumbled at Lake View Fishery last Wednesday as Ben Checkley topped a qualifier for the Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series.

Checkley set a new lake record on lagoon when he landed a total haul of 198lb 6oz from peg 22.

John Baker topped the scales on Saturday EMN-180307-151812002

It proved a day of big weights as Andy Searle and Bronson Arme also exceeded the ton mark.

The two-day final takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 1 and 2.

John baker topped Saturday’s match after catching a few ounces shy of 100lb, but fourth-placed Steve Nattrass took the qualifying spot with 75lb 13oz.

Just two ounces proved the winning margin at the Sunday Open match as Jack Danby pipped John Shellard to the prize with 89lb 12oz, both fishing just two pegs apart on river.

Lake View qualifier Steve Nattrass EMN-180307-151836002

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier Match 32: 1 Ben Checkley 198lb 6oz (lagoon peg 22), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 143lb 4oz (lagoon 5), 3 Bronson Arme (Maruyku) 117lb 1oz (lagoon 11), 4 Ken Daws (LVS) 88lb 4oz (canal 30), 5 Nick Weed 85lb 13oz (canal 6).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier Match 33: 1 John Baker (LVS) 99lb 6oz (river peg 4), 2 Steve Reid 79lb 1oz (stream 12), 3 Chris Hale (LVS) 78lb 8oz (stream 10), 4 Steve Nattrass (LVS) 75lb 13oz (river 12), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 73lb 1oz (stream 7).

Sunday Open: 1 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 89lb 12oz (river peg 9), 2 John Shellard (Drennan) 89lb 10oz (river 11), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 71lb 13oz (stream 18), 4 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 62lb 1oz (river 14), 5 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 61lb (stream 1).