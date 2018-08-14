Lake View Fishery: Prolific Haywood lands two more wins

Have your say

Steve Haywood’s remarkable run of form continued at Lake View Fishery, as he followed up his clean sweep of the previous week with two more wins.

The Middy angler exceeded 150lb to win Saturday’s summer series qualifier, and then took a huge 181lb to take the Sunday Open spoils.

Ken Daws was the week’s other winner, taking a £70 bonus for topping Wednesday’s qualifier from the golden peg on stream with 112lb.

The latest anglers to qualify for next month’s two-day final were Roger Parnell and Jimmy Aley.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier Match 44: 1 Ken Daws (LVS) 112lb 14oz (stream golden peg 3), 2 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 105lb (river 5), 3 Roger Parnell (LVS) 101lb 9oz (river 20), 4 Alan Rainbow (Marukyu) 91lb (river 3), 5 Chris Hale (LVS) 79lb 2oz (river 1).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier match 45: 1. Steve Haywood (Middy) 151lb 10oz (canal peg 11), 2 Ken Daws (LVS) 129lb (canal 13), 3 Roger Parnell (LVS) 103lb 5oz (canal 22), 4 Jimmy Aley (LVS) 89lb 8oz (river 1), 5 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 88lb 6oz (river 24).

Sunday Open: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 181lb 6oz (canal peg 12) 2 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 121lb 2oz (lagoon golden peg 23), 3 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentmen) 99lb 6oz (canal 18), 4 John Baker (LVS) 99lb 4oz (canal 15), 5 Doug Jackson (LVS) 94lb 12oz (canal 5).