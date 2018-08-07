Lake View Fishery: Prolific angler Haywood lands hat-trick of wins

Have your say

Prolific angler Steve Haywood’s hot streak continued as he dominated the week at lake View Fishery.

The in-form Middy-backed angler won three matches in a row, taking more than a ton on each.

He landed a whopping total weight of 160lb to win last Wednesday’s Summer Series qualifier and repeated the trick at Saturday’s qualifier, taking 123lb.

Having already booked his place, the qualifying spots for September’s final went to Jimmy Fowkes who finished third on Saturday with 112lb, and Melton junior Chris Randall who was sixth on Wednesday with 68lb.

Haywood then took his third win, all from different pools, with 111lb at the Sunday Open match.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier Match 42: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 160lb 5oz (canal peg 11), 2 Carl Sutton 107lb 8oz (canal 21), 3 Dave Smith (LVS) 88lb 9oz (canal 3), 4= Stu Dalby (Coopers Tackle) 71lb 1oz (canal 7), 4= Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 71lb 1oz (canal 13).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier Match 43: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 123lb 6oz (lagoon peg 4), 2 John Shellard (Drennan) 117lb 5oz (canal 3), 3 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentmen) 112lb 10oz (lagoon 23), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 99lb 2oz (canal 15), 5 Martin Allmen 97lb 8oz (canal 7).

Sunday Open: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 111lb 14oz (marina peg 9), 2 Ben Checkley 93lb 6oz (lagoon 23), 3 Steve Hoult 76lb 9oz (lagoon 8), 4 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 61lb 1oz (lagoon 10), 5 Chris Hale (LVS) 51lb 13oz (lagoon 25).