Lake View Fishery: Pringle and Kent reach final

Have your say

Steve Haywood maintained his good run of form as he shared the honours at Lake View last Wednesday.

The Middy angler finished tied at the top with Sean Huggins at match 40 of the Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifiers after both took 99lb 12oz to the scales.

Sean Huggins tied at the top last Wednesday EMN-180731-165218002

Fishing the canal pool, Sean took his winning weight from peg 13, while Steve caught from peg 24.

Fourth-placed Tom Pringle claimed the day’s qualifying spot after netting 85lb from peg five.

He was joined in the final by Ian Kent who finished sixth at Saturday’s qualifying match.

Ian caught 104lb 9oz as seven anglers hit three figures from four different lakes.

Steve Haywood made it three wins in two weeks at Lake View EMN-180731-165207002

Rich Bonson topped the 33-man field with 136lb 8oz and won a £70 bonus for doing it from the golden peg seven on lagoon, while runner-up Bob Greenbury took top weight on stream with 134lb 12oz from peg 20.

* Dave Harper also broke the 100lb mark to win the Sunday Open.

He took 109lb 8oz from peg 22 on lagoon to finish almost 20lb clear of runner-up David Breakwell.

Results (top five) –

Tom Pringle is through to the two-day final in September EMN-180731-165228002

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier match 40: 1= Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 99lb 12oz (canal peg 13), 1= Steve Haywood (Middy) 99lb 12oz (canal 24), 3 Stu Dalby (Coopers Tackle) 87lb 13oz (canal 22), 4 Tom Pringle (Coopers Tackle) 85lb 2oz (canal 5), 5 Andy Searle (LVS) 77lb 1oz (canal 15).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier match 41: 1 Rich Bonson 136lb 8oz (lagoon golden peg 7), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 134lb 12oz (stream 20), 3 Chris Hale (LVS) 132lb 9oz (lagoon 25), 4 Ken Daws (LVS) 123lb 14oz (marina golden peg 20 - bonus £100), 5 Steven Pretty (LVS) 122lb 13oz (stream 15).

Sunday Open: 1 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 109lb 8oz (lagoon peg 22), 2 David Breakwell (Marukyu) 90lb 9oz (lagoon 7), 3 Steve Haywood 81lb 1oz (marina 23), 4 John Shellard (Drennan) 79lb 8oz (lagoon 10), 5 Steven Pretty (LVS) 76lb 10oz (lagoon 25).