Lake View Fishery pair strike gold

Two Lake View anglers struck gold after each scooping a cash bonus in last week’s matches.

Mick Beckhurst booked his place in the Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer final after topping Saturday’s qualifier, and took home a £90 bonus after winning from the golden peg.

Sunday Open winner Scott Robinson smashed through the 100lb mark EMN-181004-171048002

He caught just over 91lb from stream peg 20 to edge out runner-up Dave Smith.

Neil Barlow was pushed into second place at the latest Sunday Open as winner Scott Robinson smashed the three-figure mark.

But Neil won a £110 consolation after taking top weight on the canal pool from golden peg 15, landing more than 91lb.

Gary Morley was the week’s other qualifier for the Middy final after comfortably heading Wednesday’s qualifying match with 95lb.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier match eight: 1 Gary Morley 95lb 6oz (canal peg 17), 2 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 72lb 1oz (canal 15), 3 Josh Pace 61lb 12oz (lagoon 23), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 49lb 12oz (canal 10), 5 Terry Marshall 39lb 8oz (canal 13).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier match nine: 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 91lb 2oz (stream peg 20), 2 Dave Smith (LVS) 86lb (stream 1), 3 Ken Daws (LVS) 67lb 10oz (river 20), 4 Aaron Morton (Maver/Dynamite Baits) 63lb 4oz (river 18), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 51lb 8oz (stream 18).

Sunday Open: 1 Scott Robinson 113lb 12oz (marina peg 5), 2 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 93lb 15oz (canal 15), 3 John Shellard (Drennan) 84lb 1oz (canal 26), 4 Stu Dalby (Coopers Tackle) 75lb 4oz (canal 2), 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) 74lb 1oz (marina 2).