Lake View Fishery: Lucky peg 13 claims hat-trick of wins

Windy weather conditions greeted anglers at Lake View Fishery for last week’s Spring/Summer Series so canal was selected as the more sheltered lake to fish.

There was no ill luck for Dave harper at peg 13 on Wednesday as he cruised to victory - and a qualifying spot at September’s final, with the biggest match weight of the week.

Mick Beckhurst claimed his place in September's final on Saturday EMN-190319-172017002

His total haul of 93lb 13oz was more than double that of his closest rival Andy Searle.

But Saturday’s qualifier was in contrast a much tighter affair with Mick Beckhurst booking his final place early by taking 46lb to the scales, with peg 13 again the top peg.

Dave Smith finished close behind with 43lb as less than seven pounds separated the top five.

Shaun Butler made it a clean sweep for canal peg 13 when he won the Sunday Open from the coveted peg, falling just ounces behind Harper’s Wednesday winning weight, with 93lb 4oz.

Shaun Butler came close to Harper's monster haul, also from canal peg 13

In calmer conditions, anglers caught well with all of the top four passing the 60lb mark.

Latest results –

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match Three: 1 Dave Harper (LVS) 93lb 13oz (canal peg 13), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 45lb (canal 6), 3 Dave White (LVS) 34lb 5oz (canal 10), 4 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 30lb 5oz (canal 15), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 26lb 12oz (canal 3).

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match Four: 1. Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 46lb (canal peg 13), 2 Dave Smith (LVS) 43lb 4oz (canal 17), 3 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentman) 41lb 4oz (canal 9), 4 John Baker (LVS) 40lb 4oz (canal 15), 5 Gavin Norton 39lb 4oz (canal 11).

Sunday Open: 1 Shaun Butler 93lb 4oz (canal peg 13), 2 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 72lb 13oz (canal 8), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 64lb 10oz (canal 17), 4 Tony Ryan 62lb 5oz (canal 15), 5 Mark Tyrer 31lb 5oz (canal 5).