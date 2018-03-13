Lake View Fishery launch Spring/Summer Series

Have your say

With the postponed Winter Series final still to take place later this month, Lake View Fishery began the Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Series last Wednesday.

Bob Dyer became the first person to go through to September’s final as he topped the qualifier with 45lb 12oz from peg three on marina.

Keith Clifton netted more than 70lb to get through to the final EMN-180313-175610002

The total pipped runner-up Sean Huggins by less than two pounds.

And Keith Clifton took the best haul of this week’s qualifiers to finish clear winner of match two on Saturday.

He weighed in with 71lb 10oz from peg one, on river, to see off the challenge of Robo Robinson.

The runner-up did have the consolation of a golden peg win for taking the top weight from the stream lake, with 51lb, to earn an £80 bonus.

Louis Richardson took more than 100lb to win the Sunday Open EMN-180313-175544002

Louis Richardson brought up the century to win the latest Lake View Sunday Open.

He caught 108lb 13oz from peg 15 on canal to finish almost 40lb clear of runner-up Bob Greenbury.

Bob himself caught a fine 70lb total weight.

Results (top five) -

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Match One (15 fished): 1 Bob Dyer (Maver) 45lb 12oz (marina peg 3), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 44lb 5oz (marina 14), 3= Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 36lb 8oz, 3= Dave Harper (LVS) 36lb 8oz (marina 15), 5 Gary Morley 28lb 8oz (marina 1).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Match Two (16 fished): 1 Keith Clifton 71lb 10oz (river peg 1), 2 Robo Robinson (Tramp AC) 56lb 8oz (golden peg stream 20), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 50lb 10oz (river 20), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 44lb 1oz (river 6), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 40lb 8oz (river 9).

Sunday Open (12 fished): 1 Louis Richardson (Maver) 108lb 130oz (canal peg 15), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 70lb 4oz (canal 17), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 45lb 5oz (canal 13), 5 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 37lb 12oz (canal 30).