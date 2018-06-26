lake View Fishery: Haywood completes winning double

Have your say

Steve Haywood enjoyed a successful week at Lake View Fishery with two wins in five days.

He topped last Tuesday’s Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series match with 109lb 10oz from peg 17 on canal.

Eric Lillyman won Saturday's qualifier EMN-180626-174738002

Haywood then drew nearby peg 15 on canal for the Sunday Open and went even better, landing 121lb to finish 22lb clear of runner-up Jimmy Fowkes.

The two anglers to qualify for the Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series finals, in September, were Keith Daws, who finished fourth on Tuesday and Coventry angler Eric Lillyman who topped Saturday’s qualifier with another three-figure total haul.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Tuesday): 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 109lb 10oz (canal peg 17), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 96lb 4oz (canal 15), 3 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 80lb (canal 20), 4 Keith Daws (LVS) 79lb 13oz, (canal 25), 5 Ben Checkley 78lb 13oz (canal 3).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Eric Lillyman (Mosella) 106lb 13oz (lagoon peg 5), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 99lb 8oz (lagoon 8), 3 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 98lb 8oz (lagoon 22), 4. Steve Nattrass (LVS) 82lb 4oz (lagoon 25), 5 John Backer (LVS) 73lb 4oz (lagoon 19).

Sunday Open: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 121lb 13oz (canal peg 15), 2 Jimmy Fowkes 99lb 1oz (canal 20), 3 John Baker (LVS) 90lb (canal 30), 4 Ben Checkley 75lb 10oz (canal 17), 5 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 75lb 1oz (canal 9).