Lake View Fishery: Harper tops week of bumper weights

A prolific match week at Lake View Fishery saw all three winning weights exceeding 100lb.

Dave Harper topped the lot when he qualified for the Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Series final with 143lb 6oz, caught from peg 20 on canal.

Bob Greenbury also had a bumper day as he took top weight on river with 131lb from golden peg 143, earning him a £60 bonus.

Steve Haywood finished a huge 40 pounds clear at Saturday’s qualifier with 116lb 4oz, taken from peg 26 on canal.

But the qualifying place went to runner-up Mick Beckhurst with 76lb.

Canal peg 26 also produced a winning weight at the Sunday Open where Andy Searle topped the scales with 109lb.

Haywood this time had to settle for second place with 89lb.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 11: 1 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 143lb 6oz (stream peg 20), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 131lb 15oz (river golden peg 14), 3 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 96lb 4oz (river 7), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 87lb (river 20), 5 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 85lb 10oz (stream 18).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 12: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 116lb 4oz (canal peg 26), 2 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 76lb 6oz (canal 12), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 67lb 13oz (canal 18), 4 Jimmy Aley (LVS) 63lb 10oz (canal 22), 5 Chris Hale 58lb 15oz (canal 15).

Sunday Open match: 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 109lb 6oz (canal peg 26), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 89lb 4oz (canal 18), 3 John Baker (LVS) 79lb 4oz (canal 15), 4 Phil Commander 50lb 10oz (canal 12), 5 Tony Cahill 49lb 1oz (canal 3).