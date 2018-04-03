Lake View Fishery: Harper seals birthday win

Dave Harper had another reason to be happy on his birthday last weekend when he won a close-fought Sunday Open at Lake View.

His winning weight of 81lb, caught from peg two on marina, was little more than a pound more than Joey Griffin and Bronson Arme who ties for second place.

Meanwhile, Bob Greenbury and Steve Haywood became the latest qualifiers for the Middy Adrenaline Spring/Summer two-day final in September.

Bob topped a low-scoring Wednesday qualifier by just three ounces from Andy Searle, while Steve was a more comfortable winner on Saturday as weights increased despite the poor weather.

Results (top 5) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier match six: 1 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 31lb 8oz (marina peg 21), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 31lb 5oz (marina 7), 3 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 30lb 8oz (marina 23), 4 Dave White (LVS) 30lb 5oz (marina 11), 5 Steve Nattrass (LVS) 29lb 12oz (marina 12).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier match seven: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 66lb 8oz (stream peg 3), 2 Sam Allen 56lb 8oz (stream 9), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 49lb 4oz (river 10), 4 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 47lb 13oz (river 4), 5 Steve Nattrass (LVS) 43lb (stream 6).

Saturday Vets match: 1 Steve Beckhurst 32lb 8oz (lagoon peg 11), 2 Keith Daws 28lb 2oz (lagoon 9), 3 Cliff Adcock 20lb 8oz (lagoon 21), 4 Gary Smith 17lb 8oz (lagoon 23), 5 Brian Nicholls 16lb 2oz (lagoon 7).

Sunday Open: 1 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 81lb (marina peg 2), 2= Joey Griffin (Coopers Tackle) 79lb 10oz (marina 23, 2= Bronson Arme (Marukyu) 79lb 10oz (marina 21), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 61lb 4oz (lagoon 10), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 56lb 8oz (lagoon 4).