Lake View Fishery: Harper nets two wins in five days

Dave Harper became the fifth angler to qualify for the Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Final after edging a three-way battle at last Wednesday’s qualifier.

Harper (pictured) caught 80lb 4oz from peg two on marina to book his place at the Lake View two-day final in September, pipping Roger Parnell and Steve Haywood who finished well out in front.

He then completed a winning double at Lake View by topping the Sunday Open leaderboard with a winning weight just shy of 70lb, taken from peg 17 on canal.

Results –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Spring/Summer Qualifier match five: 1 Dave Harper (LVS) 80lb 4oz (marina peg 2), 2 Roger Parnell (LVS) 72lb 13oz (lagoon 22), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 67lb 13oz (marina 25), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 48lb 6oz (lagoon 4), 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) 39lb 5oz (marina 22).

Sunday Open match: 1 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 69lb 1oz (canal peg 17), 2 Gary Morley 58lb (canal 3), 3. Stu Hagar (LVS) 44lb (canal 15), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 41lb 8oz (canal 13), 5 Tom Newton 33lb 12oz (canal 30).