Lake View Fishery: Greenbury and Baker land final places

Dave Harper maintained his good form in the early stages of the Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series by winning match five at Lake View Fishery last Wednesday.

He fell less than 3lb short of the 100lb mark from peg one on marina, but having qualified, the place in September’s two-day final went to runner-up Brian Greenbury who topped the weights on lagoon with 92lb.

John Baker topped the weights at Saturday's qualifier EMN-190327-091806002

The week’s other qualifying spot went to John Baker who won Saturday’s match in the series with 81lb from peg 13 on canal.

He finished well clear of runner-up Sean Huggins who took the best total from the lagoon with 68lb from peg six.

The Sunday Open honours went to Keith Daws who took the biggest match weight of the week to win with 98lb, while Jack Danby edged a close battle with Daz Sly for second place with 85lb.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match Five: 1 Dave Harper (LVS) 97lb 1oz (marina peg 1), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 92lb 13oz (lagoon 11), 3 David Smith (Bennetts) 68lb 13oz (lagoon 6), 4 Carl Sutton 63lb 4oz (marina 3), 5 Matt Smith (LVS) 45lb 8oz (lagoon 20).

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match Six: 1 John Baker (LVS) 81lb 2oz (canal peg 13), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 68lb 5oz (lagoon 6), 3 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 62lb 7oz (canal 15), 4 Scott Robinson (Mill Tackle) 58lb 10oz (lagoon 10), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 57lb (lagoon 8).

Sunday Open: 1 Keith Daws (LVS) 98lb 1oz (canal peg 6), 2 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 85lb 5oz (canal 3), 3 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 83lb (canal 13), 4 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentmen) 66lb 5oz (canal 17), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 60lb 13oz (marina 1).