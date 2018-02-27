Lake View Fishery gears up for Winter Series grand final

With just one qualifying match left before Saturday’s Middy Adrenaline Winter Final at Lake View, Steve Nattrass and Robo Robinson grabbed their places at the 11th hour.

Nattrass finished well out on front at last Wednesday’s qualifying match, taking more than 80lb from stream peg three to finish more than 30lb clear of his nearest challenger, David Breakwell.

Robo Robinson was the penultimate qualifier for this year's winter final EMN-180227-181808002

Third-placed Andy Searle caught the top weight on river with 38lb 12oz.

Nottinghamshire angler Nattrass returned to the fishery three days later and enjoyed another high finish at Saturday’s qualifier, before having to settle for third place.

But there was another clear winner as experienced Lake View angler Brian Greenbury took the honours with 69lb, caught from peg two on marina lake.

Runners-up spot was enough for Robinson to book his place in the grand final, just over 30lb down on the winning weight, but top weight on the river lake.

Greenbury came within a whisker of a weekend double when finishing just 2lb shy of victory at the Sunday Open match.

But his near-miss was Sean Huggins’ gain as he landed a £170 bonus for winning the day from golden peg 25 on lagoon with 43lb 10oz.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Winter Qualifier (Match 47): 1 Steve Nattrass 80lb 12oz (stream peg 3), 2 David Breakwell (Marukyu) 49lb 12oz (stream 1), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 38lb 12oz (river 1), 4= Shaun Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 37lb 5oz (stream 18), 4= Steve Haywood (Middy) 37lb 5oz (river 6).

Middy Adrenaline Winter Qualifier (Match 48): 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 69lb (marina peg 2), 2 Robo Robinson (Tramp AC) 38lb 8oz (river 1), 3 Steve Natrass 36lb 12oz (marina 23), 4 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 34lb 5oz (river 18), 5 Jason Farmery (LVS) 29lb 12oz (river 6).

Sunday Open: 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 43lb 10oz (lagoon golden peg 25), 2 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 41lb 5oz (lagoon 23), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 36lb 5oz (lagoon 4), 4 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 4lb 12oz (lagoon 7).