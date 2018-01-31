Lake View Fishery: Dominant Dalby books place in final

Have your say

Stu Dalby was an emphatic winner at Lake View Fishery in Saturday as he booked his place in the Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Final in March.

A field of 15 anglers competed on the river and stream pools in the match 40 of the qualifying series.

Dalby took 89lb 10z from peg one on river to finish a huge 60lb clear of nearest rival Bob Dyer who took 29lb 12oz from peg 20.

Gary Cox took the best catch on stream lake with 28lb 5oz from peg 18.

Results (top 10) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Qualifier (match 40): 1 Stu Dalby (Coopers Tackle) 89lb 1oz (river peg 1), 2 Bob Dyer (Maver) 29lb 12oz (river 20), 3 Gary Cox 28lb 5oz (stream 18), 4= Mike Delziel (Drennan/RAF) 23lb 12oz (river 14), 4= Steve Reid (Marukyu) 23lb 12oz (stream 20), 6 Louis Richardson (Maver) 22lb 5oz (river 17), 7 Steve Natrass 21lb 8oz (river 4), 8 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Biats) 18lb 8oz (stream 3), 9 Joey Griffin 13lb 12oz (stream 15), 10 Baz Bright 12lb 8oz (river 10).