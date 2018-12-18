Lake View Fishery: Cox and Edwards reach March final

Paul Edwards and Gary Cox battled contrasting conditions to book their places at the Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn Winter series final at Lake View.

Edwards topped last Wednesday’s qualifier with the best match weight of the week - just a few pounds shy of 50lb, but Cox was happy with a winning haul of 30lb in atrocious conditions on Saturday.

Paul Edwards topped the scales in the midweek qualifier EMN-181218-103508002

Weights were even harder to come by the following day at the Sunday Open, won by Bob Dyer, with just two anglers making double figures.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 29: 1 Paul Edwards 49lb 12oz (river peg 13), 2 Chris Hale (LVS) 32lb 8oz (river 17), 3 Steven Pretty (LVS) 29lb 8oz (stream 12), 4 Bob Dyer (Maver) 27lb 5oz (stream 16), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci=Spark Sports) 26lb 8oz (river 10).

Match 30: 1 Gary Cox 30lb 2oz (lagoon peg 21), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 27lb 2oz (lagoon 19), 3 Jason Farmery (LVS) 10lb (lagoon 8), 4 Chris Hale (LVS) 8lb 8oz (lagoon 25), 5 Pete Exton (LVS) 7lb 4oz (lagoon 13).

Sunday Open: 1 Bob Dyer (Maver) 35lb 8oz (lagoon peg 10), 2 Pete Exton (LVS) 20lb 2oz (lagoon 21), 3 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 8lb 8oz (lagoon 23), 4 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 8lb 4oz (lagoon 14), 5 John Baker (LVS) 7lb 12oz (lagoon 19).