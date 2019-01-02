Lake View Fishery: Bright and Cox through to March final

Have your say

Baz Bright and Alan Cox became the latest anglers to qualify for the Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter final at Lake View Fishery last week.

Bright was the clear winner of last Wednesday’s qualifier, finishing 10lb clear of runner-up Brian Greenbury with a top weight of 47lb 12oz from peg 14 on marina.

Qualifier Baz Bright EMN-181231-123620002

Weights remained low at Saturday’s qualifying match which saw Jimmy Fowkes come out on top with 40lb from stream peg seven.

But with Fowkes already in the final, the qualifying spot went to Cox who took top weight on the river lake with 33lb 3oz.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 31: 1 Baz Bright, 47lb 12oz (marina peg 14), 2 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 37lb 5oz (marina 12), 3 Chris Hale (LVS) 36lb 5oz (marina 11), 4 Steve Nattrass (LVS) 28lb 5oz (marina 1), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 26lb 8oz (marina 3).

Match 32: 1 Jimmy Fowkes 40lb 8oz (stream peg 7), 2 Alan Cox 34lb 10oz (river 1), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 33lb 3oz (river 20), 4 Chris Hale (LVS) 24lb 6oz (stream 20), 5 John Shellard (Drennan) 24lb (stream 15).