Lake View Fishery: Bamford bags £1,000 prize at grand final

Luke Bamford was crowned the Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Series champion after turning in a dominant performance in the grand final.

In a re-arranged final at Lake View Fishery, after snow and ice forced the postponement of the original date, Bamford was the only angler among the 39-man field to break the 100lb barrier as he took the £1,000 top prize.

Notts angler Bamford finished well clear of the pack with 139lb EMN-180330-161254002

And he did so comfortably, taking a shade under 140lb to win by almost 50lb from nearest rival Dave White who landed 91lb from peg 14 as canal produced four of the top six weights.

Ben Sharp took top weight on river lake, and third-placed overall with 86lb from peg one, while seventh-placed Shaun Butler had the best of stream with 60lb from peg three to take the last cash prize of £90.

He was followed closely by Bob Greenbury (58lb) who topped the weights on marina.

Andy Searle was also in the money, taking home £300 after topping the Winter League total weights, finishing way out in front with 699lb, more than 100lb ahead of the rest.

But the battle for the £250 second prize proved much closer with Bob Greenbury’s final haul of 58lb lifting him above Sean Huggins, Steve Haywood and his brother Brian.

The Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Grand Final (top 20): 1. Luke Bamford 139lb 12oz (canal peg 17), 2 Dave White (LVS) 91lb 1oz (canal 14), 3 Ben Sharp (Maver) 86lb 1oz (river 1), 4 Baz Bright (RAF Drennan) 71lb 4oz (river 12), 5 Jon Wake (Shimano) 63lb 10oz (canal 2), 6 Andy Searle (LVS) 63lb (canal 12), 7 Shaun Butler (LVS) 60lb 1oz (stream 3), 8 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 58lb (marina 2), 9 Louis Richardson (Lake Snakes) 52lb 6oz (marina 4), 10 Gary Cox 50lb 1oz (river 3), 11 Steve Beckhurst (LVS) 46lb 1oz (stream 11), 12 Sean Huggins (Drennen/Dynamite Baits) 45lb 12oz (marina 23), 13 Neil Edwards (Maver) 43lb 12oz (canal 10), 14 Ben Checkley 42lb 8oz (canal 26), 15 Matt Smith 41lb 8oz (marina 14), 16 Steven Pretty (LVS) 41lb 5oz (river 6), 17 David Breakwell (Marukyu) 39lb 4oz (marina 19), 18 Steve Nattrass 39lb (stream 6), 19= Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 35lb 5oz (stream 1), 19= Joey Griffin (LVS) 35lb 5oz (stream 14).

Middy Winter League Top 10 Weight League: 1 Andy Searle 699lb 5oz, 2 Bob Greenbury 594lb 8oz, 3 Sean Huggins 588lb 13oz, 4 Steve Haywood 575lb 8oz, 5 Brian Greenbury 542lb 15oz, 6 Mick Beckhurst 439lb 11oz, 7 Roger Parnell 382lb 5oz, 8 Dave White 368lb 9oz, 9 John Shellard 366lb 3oz, 10 Bob Dyer 241lb 10oz.