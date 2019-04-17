Lake View Fishery: Arme strikes gold at series qualifier

Have your say

Stream lake produced the two latest qualifiers for Lake View Fishery’s Spring/Summer Series final.

Jimmy Fowkes won Saturday’s qualifier with a 75lb haul from peg nine to book his place in the August final, while Bronson Arme topped Wednesday’s match with 65lb.

Jimmy Fowkes took the winning weight on Saturday EMN-190417-102300002

Arme also took home an £80 bonus for achieving the win from the golden peg 12.

The biggest match weight of the week came in the Sunday Open match where John Baker won with just shy of 87lb from canal peg 15.

Results –

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match 11: 1 Bronson Arme (LVS) 65lb (stream golden peg 12), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 63lb 10oz (stream 15), 3 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 59lb 1oz (stream 9), 4 Roger Parnell (LVS) 43lb 1oz (river 18), 5 Dave Harper (LVS) 33lb 5oz (river 20).

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match 12: 1 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentmen) 75lb 1oz (stream peg 9), 2 Sam Allen (Mill Tackle) 67lb 4oz (canal 20), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 66lb (canal 15), 4 Dave Harper (LVS) 61lb 5oz (canal 5), 5 Dave White (LVS) 56lb 5oz (canal 9).

Sunday Open: 1 John Baker (LVS) 86lb 12oz (canal peg 15), 2 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite/Matrix/Trentmen) 79lb 8oz (canal 11), 3 Pete Exton (LVS) 61lb 6oz (canal 13), 4 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 61lb 2oz (canal 29), 5 Dave Smith (LVS) 58lb 8oz (canal 17).