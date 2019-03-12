Lake View: Brian lands first qualifying spot for Auust final

Have your say

Lake View regular Brian Greenbury was the first to qualify for the new Middy MX Luggage Series final.

Brian won the first qualifier of the new spring/summer series last Wednesday, finishing 10lb clear with 60lb.

Steve Reid took the biggest match weight of the week at Lake View EMN-191203-110548002

He will be joined in the two-day August final by Steve Reid who stopped Saturday’s qualifier with the biggest match weight of the week of 89lb on a good day for weights.

Sean Huggins was the week’s other winner, pipping Jimmy Fowkes by just eight ounces to win the Sunday Open match.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Series Qualifier Match One: 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 60lb 13oz (canal peg 15), 2 Tony Ryan 50lb 13oz (canal 17), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 31lb 8oz (canal 23), 4 Bill Arme (LVS) 26lb (canal 19), 5 Bronson Arme (LVS) 20lb 5oz (canal 21).

Middy MX Luggage Series Qualifier Match Two: 1 Steve Reid (Drennan/RAF) 89lb 4oz (marina peg 23), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 81lb 8oz (marina 25), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 73lb 13oz (marina 1), 4 Dave Smith (LVS) 58lb 13oz (marina 3), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 43lb 5oz (marina 17).

Sunday Open: 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 46lb 8oz (lagoon peg 4), 2 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite Baits/Matrix/Trentman) 46lb (lagoon 7), 3 Pete Exton 36lb 5oz (lagoon 25), 4 Steve Ward 26lb 5oz (lagoon 21), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 26lb (lagoon 23).