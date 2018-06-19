Lake View: Baker and Smith make Summer Series final

Have your say

Jono Smith and John Baker were the latest anglers to qualify for the Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Series final in September.

Third place was enough for Smith to book his place last Wednesday with a haul of 91lb 5oz with the top two already through, including match winner Steve Haywood.

Jono Smith is through to the final EMN-180618-183055002

Meanwhile, Baker qualified after finishing fifth in Saturday’s match, with Chris Hales edging the win, less than a pound ahead of runner-up Bob Greenbury.

Jon Wake took the week’s biggest match weight at Lake View to win the Sunday Open.

The top four all broke 120lb, with Wake finishing well clear of the trio of Sam Collett, Steve Haywood, and Sean Huggins, with an adjusted total weight of 144lb.

Sunday Open winner Jon Wake EMN-180618-183031002

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 109lb 5oz (marina peg 12), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 93lb 1oz (marina 5), 3 Jono Smith (Phils Bait and Tackle) 91lb 5oz - knocked back from 93lb 2oz, 4 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 83lb (canal 27), 5 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 81lb 4oz (canal 19).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Summer Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Chris Hale (LVS) 98lb 8oz (lagoon peg 23), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 97lb 12oz (river 1), 3 Carl Sutton, 96lb 4oz (river 10), 4 Ken Daws (LVS) 81lb 1oz (lagoon 7), 5 John Baker (LVS) 74lb 8oz (river 7).

Sunday Open: 1 Jon Wake (Shimano) 144lb 4oz - knocked back from 150lb (canal peg 12), 2 Sam Collett (Guru) 129lb 2oz (canal 23), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 127lb 14oz (canal 15), 4 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 124lb 14oz (canal 20), 5 Stu Dalby (Coopers Tackle) 93lb 12oz (canal 6).