Lake View: Arme and Griffin through to March final

Joey Griffin and Bronson Arme booked their places in the next March after the latest round of qualifiers at Lake View Fishery.

Third-place finishes were enough to get through, but the weights varied with Griffin taking a little less than 50lb from the marina lake at Wednesday’s qualifier, and Arme netting more than 60lb from canal on Saturday.

Griffin was back again on Saturday and this time claimed an £80 golden peg bonus after taking top weight on serpent, and fifth place overall.

The match wins went to the already-qualified Ben Checkley (64lb) and Andy Searle who took the week’s biggest match weight of 114lb to finish a whopping 46 pounds clear of his nearest challenger.

Steve Haywood was among the prizes once more with a dominant victory at the Sunday Open as his winning weight of 99lb was more than 50lb clear of the rest.

Latest results –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 19: 1 Ben Checkley 64lb 4oz (marina peg 20), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 50lb 13oz (marina 2), 3 Joey Griffin 49lb 12oz (marina 17), 4 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 49lb 1oz (marina 10), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 46lb 8oz (marina 12).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 20: 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 114lb 5oz (canal peg 15), 2 Jimmy Aley (LVS) 68lb 5oz (canal 7), 3 Bronson Arme (LVS) 62lb 5oz (canal 17), 4 Chris Randall (AMSOA) 52lb 5oz (canal 13), 5 Joey Griffin 48lb 10oz (serpent golden peg 17).

Sunday Open: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 99lb (marina peg 14), 2= John Baker (LVS) 47lb 5oz (marina 2), 2= Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 47lb 5oz (marina 4), 3 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 44lb 8oz (marina 10), 4 Pete Exton (LVS) 29lb 8oz (marina 17), 5 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 27lb 8oz (marina 19).