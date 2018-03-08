Lake View angling: Winter Series final postponed

Have your say

The extreme weather forced the postponement of the Middy Adrenaline Winter Series final at Lake View Fishery on Saturday.

The match has been re-arranged for Saturday, March 24, while the Middy Spring/Summer League got under way yesterday (Wednesday).

Nine anglers endured snow showers, bitter sub-zero temperatures to fish the last winter qualifier last Wednesday.

The top three weights were close, with Andy Searle topping them with 41lb 12oz from stream peg five.

But fifth-placed Jon Wake took the last qualifying spot.

Results: 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 41lb 12oz (stream peg 5), 2 Jason Farmery (LVS) 40lb 8oz (stream 20), 3 David Breakwell (Marukyu) 40lb 5oz (stream 1), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 13lb 8oz (stream 7), 5 Jon Wake (Shimano) 12lb 8oz (stream 9).