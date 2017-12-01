Ladies seconds secure the runners-up spot

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club completed their annual club championships with the ladies veterans doubles.

After many close matches in the preliminary rounds the final was contested by Margaret Roskell with Polly Dolby and Margaret Heggs with Margaret Shufflebotham.

The game saw many closely contested and lengthy rallies, but Polly and Margaret just came out on top to win 7-5, 6-4.

n As the winter league draws to a close, the ladies’ 2nd team of Lesley Greaves, Margaret Roskell, Penny Hallam and Davina Adams took pride of place with an 8-0 victory over Leicester Forest East 3 which clinched a runners-up spot from Belvoir Vale by a point.

Other members of the 2nd team squad were Cindy Coulter, Polly Dolby, Eileen Merrison and Emily Harrison.

In a week of good results the men’s 1st team of Jimmi Cox, Mike Crane, Joe Jackson and Andy Douglas also recorded a maximum 8-0 win over Charnwood 2.

And, not to be outdone, the men’s 2nd team of Nigel Crymble, Will Harrison, Doug Hacking and Andy Stevens won 8-0 against Wigston 2 and the mens 3rd team of Steve Thompson, Edwin Shufflebotham, Craig Tracey and Graham Hall won 7-1 against Charnwood 3.

The ladies’ 1st team of Sue and Emily Harrison and Margaret Heggs and Margaret Shufflebotham were awarded an 8-0 win over Carisbrooke C, who were unable to field a team.