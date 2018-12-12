Ladies’ first team clinch promotion

Hamilton Tennis Club’s ladies 1st team were celebrating after an 8-0 win over Westfields 1 clinched their top of the table position in group 5 in the Leicestershire Winter League and ensured their promotion for next season.

Both pairings of Margaret Heggs & Penny Hallam and Jessi Jackson & Margaret Roskell recorded four set maximums, despite some close scorelines, to end up with a comfortable win. The other members of the squad were Tracy White, Sue Corfield and Rosie Gildove, who all contributed to a winning season.

The mens 2nd team of Will Harrison & Ciaran Boylan and Andy Stevens & David Gildove beat Houghton 1 6-2 to retain a comfortable mid-table position. Will and Ciaran led the team with a maximum four sets.