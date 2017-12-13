It’s magnificent seven for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club kept up their fine debut league season when their men’s third Winter League team clinched the Group 10 title.

They secured top spot when they travelled to nearby Gynsill and returned with a resounding 8-0 win.

This title was number seven for the club’s senior team, with two ladies’, two men’s and two mixed leagues already in the bag.

There was also promotion for their second mixed team as runners-up, as well as the icing on the cake, the prestigious Mercury Cup.

The third team, skippered by Jason Wheatley, finished on top of the pile with 52 points, an emphatic 21 points clear of runners-up Market Harborough.

A feature of the club’s season saw the team use no fewer than 12 players over the winter season, and alongside Jason were Sam and Tom Dryell, Jonathan and Guy Sturmey, Jake Beagle, Stuart Mullard, Peter Lovegrove, Ollie Aley, Neil and Noah Johnson, and Justin Horobin.

On the individual front, Melton’s men featured in the league’s top player statistics with Jason Wheatley in third place with seven wins from eight, and Jonathan Sturmey and Jake Beagle sharing joint fourth position with six from six.

Young Guy Sturmey, Neil Johnson and Justin Horobin were 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively, with four out of four.

With two senior titles still up for grabs, the club could end the year with nine titles, while the juniors could also add to the tally to cap a most amazing first season.

GYNSILL 0 MELTON 8

Scores: Jason Wheatley/Sam Dryell won 6-2, 6-2; won 6-1, 6-4. John Sturmey/Guy Sturmey won 6-4, 6-2; won 6-3, 6-0.