It’s a rainbow day for Stuart at East Creek

Good numbers of rainbows in great condition have been taken from the boats at Rutland Water this week, with rudder anglers in particular scoring well in open water with snakes and tube flies.

Long drifts from East Creek to the church have been a good area in the strong westerlies experienced last week.

Stuart Ross took a fin perfect rainbow of 5lb from East Creek and also a brown estiwmated at 7-8lb in the same session, accompanied by some smaller rainbows.

‘Big Dave’ Porter chose possibly the worst day of the week weather wise, battling a stiff westerly and driving rain, but he was rewarded with five rainbows on the rudder for his efforts.

Rutland Water Flyfisher’s Peter Gover also recorded five rainbows on the rudder in a few hours fishing,and Graham Hayward took a fine brace of rainbows from the harbour on fry patterns on a floater, weighing in at 4lb 15oz and 4lb 10oz respectively.

Whitwell creek continues to produce off the bank when conditions allow.

Martin Hearth took three rainbows and a large brown from between Carrot Creek and Armley Wood.