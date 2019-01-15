Iman Barlow world title bid tops Assassins’ Melton show

Preparations are well under way for the first Assassins Muay Thai Boxing Gym show of the year which will be headlined once more by a world title fight.

The show takes place at Melton’s Market Tavern on Saturday, February 23, and promoter and chief instructor Mark Barlow is expecting 20 of his Assassin fighters to be in action on the night.

Top of the bill is Iman ‘Pretty Killer’ Barlow who will be taking on Czech Republic opponent Michaela Kerlehova for a K1 world title.

The Czech is a tall, rangy K1 specialist, and while Iman does fight the discipline, she is predominantly a Thai boxer so it promises to be an intriguing contest.

Another K1 clash on the bill will see Kettering’s Alicia Pickering take on Spain’s Anita Medina, with both being fast fighters and well-matched.

The bouts are part of an international theme, with five Spanish fighters pitted against English opponents, as well as four fighters from Sweden.

The show also features a Midlands heavyweight title contest and a full undercard of exciting Assassin fighters.

Tickets are on sale from the Assassins gym, any of its members, and Nicko’s Fish Bar, in Melton.

Tables are also available – visit the Assassins Facebook page for details.