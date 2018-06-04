Honda success means Hart doesn’t miss a beat at Oulton

Have your say

Melton bike ace rider Ant Hart celebrated three race wins and a track record at Oulton Park.

As Classic Racing Motorcyle Club action was held on the Cheshire circuit, Hart competed on his own TZ 350 Yamaha and the beautifully-prepared David King Honda RS 125.

Hot temperatures meant the team had trouble keeping the TZ cool which scuppered qualifying and saw him pull out of the the opening race as the bike started to overheat.

A head gasket had blown and an engine rebuild was needed for race two.

After beginning from the back of the grid and still suffering high engine temperature, Hart finished sixth, claiming fifth in race three.

However, it was a different story on King’s Honda, designed to run in the heat of a Japanese summer.

The bike ran perfectly, allowing Hart to record three clear victories in all three races, also earning a new track record.

The previous week, Hart competed in round two of the International Classic Grand Prix at Vallelunga, near Rome.

Although it was his first visit to the Italian circuit, it clearly suited Hart’s style and the Manchester Yamaha, qualifying in second.

Race one saw Hart finish third, but having to pull out of race two with a clutch problem.

The next round is at Anglesey in North Wales.