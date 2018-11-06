Holwell Sports Bowls Club honours star performers of 2018

Holwell Sports Bowls Club capped a perfect season of outdoor bowls with its presentation evening last month.

The club’s vice-president Beryl presented the prizes, assisted by competition secretary Anne Whittaker, while Arthur Broadberry was master of ceremonies.

Ladies pairs winners Ann Spencer and Beryl Kurth with competition secretary Anne Whittaker EMN-180611-172247002

Glenise Marshall took home a singles prize double as winner of the ladies’ singles and handicap singles, while Phil Hardy was men’s singles champion.

Phil was also part of the men’s and mixed pairs winners, with Cliff Thompson and Glenise Marshall respectively, while Ann Spencer and Beryl Kurth won the ladies’ pairs.

The Dixon Trophy for the Mr and Mrs Competition went to Viv and Byron James, the latter of whom was runner-up in five singles competitions, losing out to Alan Tipper in the Men’s Handicap, Men’s Sets, and Men’s Vets, to Simon Hall in the Men’s Novice Singles, and Phil in the main singles.

Alan Tipper added the Men’s 2 Wood prize to his list of successes as he collected four trophies, and Janet Reynolds won the Ladies’ Novice Singles.

Men's pairs winner Cliff Thompson and Phil Hardy EMN-180611-172310002

Holwell’s players’ player of the year was Cliff Thompson who runs the U3A bowling group which meets at Holwell in the summer and Melton Indoor Bowls Club in the winter.

The Francis Blythe Trophy, awarded to a lady member who contributes time and effort to the club, went to Ann Spencer, and the Player of the Year, awarded by the president, went to assistant greenkeeper and Saturday Home Captain Dennis Hopkinson who spends many hours at the club, rain or shine, and can fix anything.

The Alec Whittaker Trophy was won by Margaret Thompson, Simon Hall, Alan Tipper and Peter Farrow, and the Mabel Lewis Trophy went to Norma Jackson.

* Holwell Sports BC welcomes new members. If interested call the secretary on (01664) 668317.