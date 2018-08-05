Hickstead win for Melton-based show jumper

Melton-based show jumper Joe Clayton was critical of his performance despite claiming victory at the Bunn Leisure International Stakes, at Hickstead.

The Yorkshireman relocated to Melton in April and won the class riding Carolus K DHI, on behalf of owner Jane Heerbeck who keeps the horse at home, just five minutes from Clayton’s new yard.

Despite being critical of the ride he gave the horse, he was good enough to stop the clock a second before runner-up Trevor Breen, with Wymeswold’s prolific rider Holly Smith in third.

“I didn’t think I gave it the best ride,” he said. “I added a couple of strides here and there, but the horse is naturally quick so a lot is down to him.

“He gives you confidence because you know you can trust him to the fences.

“He loves that arena; he loves big open spaces where he can run and jump.

“He’s quite versatile because he’s definitely a speed horse, but he can do Grand Prix too. He just loves the job.”

The competition was part of the BHS Royal International Horse Show which is one of the world’s oldest equestrian events and among the biggest outdoor horse shows in the country.