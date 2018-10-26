Helstrip’s birdies are the difference

Have your say

John Helstrip hit a pair of birdies as Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s senior side played the first of this year’s Winter Warmers series last week.

The Yorkshire Stableford event saw teams of three and winners with 73 points were Helstrip, Alan Church and Keith Eddy, with Church also sinking a birdie.

Second, with 65 points, were the last group to play as Seniors’ captain Brian White, vice vaptain Cliff Mills and John Booth.

Eddie Plant, Phil White and Brian Keightley came third with 64 points .

Stoke Seniors’ last match of the season was the biennial visit to the very attractive Lingdale course,where they lost 5-3 against the hosts in a match played in continuous rain and drizzle.

Cliff Mills and Barry Gaunt lost 2 down, John Wright and Don Werner won 3 & 2, Mike Graves and Mike Nixon won 2 & 1, Eddie Plant and David Hamilton lost 4 & 3, Phil White and Keith Dugmore won 1 up, Peter Gill and Brian Ayto lost 1 down, Charles Donnison and Mick Rance lost 4 & 3, Graham Manton and Jim Price lost 4 & 2.