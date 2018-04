Have your say

On Sunday several Stilton Striders took part in the Boston Marathon in Lincolnshire.

First Strider home was Helen Widdowson in a time of 3.37.21, to finish as 11th lady and third in her category.

Other Striders’ times were Michelle Farlow 3.42.40, Greeba Heard 3.47.46, Jon Wilson 3.47.46, with all three qualifying for automatic entry to next year’s London Marathon.

Vicki Lowe ran the half marathon in a time of 1.41.08.